Anson Funds Management LP Buys Shares of 306,000 Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 306,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,578,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 0.10% of Core Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Core Scientific by 206.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,410 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Core Scientific by 936.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Scientific by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CORZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Core Scientific from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Core Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Core Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CORZ

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Scientific

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,989,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,671,665.95. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,234,900. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

More Core Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Core Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD partnership strengthens Core Scientific’s AI data-center strategy. AMD agreed to secure up to 2.5 gigawatts of capacity for AI deployments, including approximately 530 megawatts covered by 15-year agreements across five sites. Core Scientific said the initial contracts represent roughly $14 billion in potential base revenue, although the figure depends on successful development and deployment. Reuters AMD infrastructure partnership article

AMD agreed to secure up to 2.5 gigawatts of capacity for AI deployments, including approximately 530 megawatts covered by 15-year agreements across five sites. Core Scientific said the initial contracts represent roughly $14 billion in potential base revenue, although the figure depends on successful development and deployment. Positive Sentiment: AI-related colocation growth is rapidly changing the company’s revenue mix. Second-quarter revenue was $164.2 million, ahead of expectations, with colocation revenue rising to $136.7 million from $10.6 million a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $41.1 million, supporting the view that Core Scientific is becoming less dependent on cryptocurrency mining. Core Scientific second-quarter results

Second-quarter revenue was $164.2 million, ahead of expectations, with colocation revenue rising to $136.7 million from $10.6 million a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $41.1 million, supporting the view that Core Scientific is becoming less dependent on cryptocurrency mining. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain bullish. Canaccord raised its price target to $36 and maintained a Buy rating. Needham and BTIG also reaffirmed Buy ratings with targets of $29 and $38, respectively. Core Scientific additionally appointed technology executive Mark W. Adams to its seven-member board, adding AI and semiconductor-sector experience. Core Scientific board appointment

Canaccord raised its price target to $36 and maintained a Buy rating. Needham and BTIG also reaffirmed Buy ratings with targets of $29 and $38, respectively. Core Scientific additionally appointed technology executive Mark W. Adams to its seven-member board, adding AI and semiconductor-sector experience. Neutral Sentiment: Trading activity indicates continued speculation. Call-option volume was about 55% above its typical level, reflecting bullish positioning but also elevated risk. The AMD transaction includes warrants for up to 30 million CORZ shares at $23.47, which could help fund expansion but may dilute existing shareholders.

Call-option volume was about 55% above its typical level, reflecting bullish positioning but also elevated risk. The AMD transaction includes warrants for up to 30 million CORZ shares at $23.47, which could help fund expansion but may dilute existing shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Reported profitability and execution risks are weighing on sentiment. Core Scientific posted a $3.32-per-share GAAP loss, substantially below consensus, despite strong revenue. The loss was largely attributed to noncash warrant fair-value adjustments, while quarterly capital expenditures reached approximately $797.5 million for site conversions. KBW lowered its rating to Market Perform. Insider Todd Duchene also sold 10,000 shares on July 20 and another 10,000 shares on July 27, though the transactions reduced his stake by only about 1% in total.

Core Scientific Price Performance

Core Scientific stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 5.50. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The stock's 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($3.26). The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc NASDAQ: CORZ is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.

Core Scientific's service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.

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