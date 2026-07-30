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Anson Funds Management LP Invests $1.53 Million in BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
BILL logo with Computer and Technology background
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Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of BILL by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the company's stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BILL by 19.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BILL by 2.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of BILL by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 58,346 shares of the company's stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 32,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Price Performance

BILL stock opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4,739.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. BILL had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.01%.The company had revenue of $406.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.610-2.640 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BILL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BILL from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on BILL in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on BILL in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut BILL from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BILL

BILL Company Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BILL (NYSE:BILL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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