Anson Funds Management LP Invests $1.53 Million in BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of BILL by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the company's stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BILL by 19.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BILL by 2.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of BILL by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 58,346 shares of the company's stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 32,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Price Performance

BILL stock opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4,739.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. BILL had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.01%.The company had revenue of $406.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.610-2.640 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BILL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BILL from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on BILL in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on BILL in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut BILL from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.95.

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BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

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