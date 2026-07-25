Anteris Technologies Global Corp. $AVR Shares Purchased by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ:AVR - Free Report) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,397 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 425,713 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Anteris Technologies Global worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVR. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in Anteris Technologies Global by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 6,838,136 shares of the company's stock worth $30,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,136 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Anteris Technologies Global by 9,958.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,068,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,707 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 526.9% during the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,777 shares of the company's stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,162 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530,910 shares of the company's stock worth $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 612,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global during the first quarter worth about $3,358,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Anteris Technologies Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anteris Technologies Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anteris Technologies Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susan Elizabeth Knight bought 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $102,190.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,190. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Anteris Technologies Global Price Performance

Shares of AVR opened at $8.13 on Friday. Anteris Technologies Global Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $791.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03.

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Anteris Technologies Global had a negative net margin of 5,148.78% and a negative return on equity of 124.76%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Anteris Technologies Global Corp. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

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