ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $126.60 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,424,462 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 163,020 shares during the period. Crown Castle makes up about 2.7% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.33% of Crown Castle worth $126,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,611 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 49.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $262,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,442. This represents a 34.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 4,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $401,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,174,300.22. The trade was a 15.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.7%

CCI opened at $86.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.68. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.55. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a net margin of 25.13%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $995.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.490 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Crown Castle's dividend payout ratio is presently 175.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $114.00 to $94.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $107.00 to $88.40 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCI

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

Further Reading

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