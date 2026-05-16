ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $14.09 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,362 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 23,561 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,658 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651,162 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $501,771,000 after buying an additional 666,984 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $368,957,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares during the period. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $404.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.38 and a 200 day moving average of $334.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $188.81 and a 12 month high of $421.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 1,346 shares of company stock worth $78,185 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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