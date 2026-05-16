ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $24.18 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,806 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,157 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $226.81 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $149.04 and a 1-year high of $251.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.13 and a 200-day moving average of $221.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $545.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 60.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Report on JNJ

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

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Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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