ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 1,004.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,395 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 152,241 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $32,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $213.24 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.18. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $225.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International's payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $248.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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