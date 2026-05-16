ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Invests $18.81 Million in H2O America $HTO

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 383,905 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $18,809,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 1.07% of H2O America as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of H2O America in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H2O America during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H2O America during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H2O America during the fourth quarter worth $1,069,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of H2O America during the fourth quarter valued at $1,034,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Atlas Holdings Ltd Gip bought 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.06 per share, with a total value of $2,975,738.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,582,469 shares in the company, valued at $270,640,619.14. The trade was a 1.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Atlas Infrastructure Partners acquired 50,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,738.10. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,582,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $270,640,619.14. This trade represents a 1.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H2O America Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:HTO opened at $55.24 on Friday. H2O America has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.35. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $183.29 million for the quarter. H2O America had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 12.87%.H2O America has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.080-3.180 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that H2O America will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

H2O America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. H2O America's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on H2O America in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on H2O America in a report on Monday. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of H2O America in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of H2O America in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded H2O America from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $62.17.

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H2O America Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Free Report).

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