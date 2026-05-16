ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Lowers Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,423 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,050 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd's holdings in CocaCola were worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 12,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 target price on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $7,996,723.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 410,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,016,431. This represents a 19.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $1,872,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,754,735. The trade was a 9.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 755,101 shares of company stock valued at $59,988,566 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CocaCola Price Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $347.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.23. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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