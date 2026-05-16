ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 127,267 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd cut its position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,243,491 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 127,267 shares during the quarter. Ameren accounts for about 2.6% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.46% of Ameren worth $124,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Ameren by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,460 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,993 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 65,614 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Ameren by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 40,774 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ameren by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,149 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Ameren Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $106.50 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $110.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ameren Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $115.58.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Ameren News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameren this week:

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $35,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,557,971.44. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Ameren from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.00.

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Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

Further Reading

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