ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 243,423 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,972 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 243,423 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.18% of Ventas worth $66,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,831 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,624 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,772 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Ventas Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:VTR opened at $87.47 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $61.76 and a one year high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.25.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ventas from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ventas from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ventas from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on VTR

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

Further Reading

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