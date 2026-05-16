ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 347,118 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,828,970 shares of the company's stock after selling 347,118 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises approximately 4.4% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.34% of American Electric Power worth $210,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 231 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company's stock.

Get AEP alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Read Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Down 2.7%

AEP stock opened at $125.15 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.72 and a 12 month high of $139.44. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is 55.80%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $177,602.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $542,320.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,582,097.04. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Electric Power, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Electric Power wasn't on the list.

While American Electric Power currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here