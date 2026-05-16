ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 67,659 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,520 shares of the company's stock after selling 67,659 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises 2.9% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.13% of HCA Healthcare worth $137,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,872,133 shares of the company's stock worth $717,214,000 after purchasing an additional 690,773 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4,545.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 663,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,686,000 after acquiring an additional 649,058 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $115,530,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3,755.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 269,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,036,000 after buying an additional 262,912 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $422.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.84. The firm has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The firm had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total transaction of $903,528.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,721,924.61. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $546.00 to $535.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $481.00 to $436.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $561.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $517.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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