ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 718,892 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the company's stock after selling 718,892 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Maseco LLP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 62.8% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 123.3% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of JCI opened at $143.01 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $137.41 and its 200 day moving average is $127.43. The company has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $96.01 and a 12-month high of $147.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $147.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,358.88. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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