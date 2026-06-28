APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Acquires New Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000. Robinhood Markets comprises about 1.7% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG initiated coverage on Robinhood with a Buy rating and a $125 price target , saying the company has a long runway for asset growth, customer engagement, and product expansion. The new bullish call is likely helping sentiment. Article Title

BTIG initiated coverage on Robinhood with a rating and a , saying the company has a long runway for asset growth, customer engagement, and product expansion. The new bullish call is likely helping sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood closed its $2.2 billion offering of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2029 , giving it more financial flexibility. Management also said capped calls and a share repurchase mean the deal should limit dilution unless the stock rises much further, which may reassure investors. Article Title

Robinhood closed its offering of , giving it more financial flexibility. Management also said capped calls and a share repurchase mean the deal should limit dilution unless the stock rises much further, which may reassure investors. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood is also promoting growth through customer perks, including World Cup ticket giveaways to boost its Gold subscriber base, suggesting continued efforts to deepen engagement and subscription revenue. Article Title

Robinhood is also promoting growth through customer perks, including to boost its Gold subscriber base, suggesting continued efforts to deepen engagement and subscription revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood is attracting investor attention as a high-yield ETF idea and continues to appear in market roundups, but these items are more about trading interest than a direct business catalyst. Article Title

Robinhood is attracting investor attention as a high-yield ETF idea and continues to appear in market roundups, but these items are more about trading interest than a direct business catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: A comparison piece on SCHW vs. HOOD frames Robinhood as a value debate rather than providing a new company-specific catalyst. Article Title

A comparison piece on frames Robinhood as a value debate rather than providing a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Robinhood previously fell after reports that Meta is developing a competing prediction-markets app, raising concerns about future competition in one of Robinhood’s newer growth areas. Article Title

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 10,837 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $931,006.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 81,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,674.99. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Meyer Malka acquired 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,924,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $316,858,235.98. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and have sold 633,484 shares worth $47,542,923. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 5.6%

HOOD opened at $98.69 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.41. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. New Street Research set a $122.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $113.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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