Apella Capital LLC Buys 6,050 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 91.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,699 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $34,284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,925,342 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $16,147,010,000 after purchasing an additional 825,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,756,142 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $8,151,344,000 after purchasing an additional 343,153 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,063,532 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,527,461,000 after buying an additional 851,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,471,132 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,323,620,000 after buying an additional 1,113,114 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $344.30 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $289.10 and a one year high of $426.75. The stock's fifty day moving average is $322.79 and its 200 day moving average is $345.76. The stock has a market cap of $343.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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