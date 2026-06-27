Apella Capital LLC Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 183.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,346 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC's holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Miller Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,401.12. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 73,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,700.25. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:MO opened at $73.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.46. The business's 50 day moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.78. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $74.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio is 88.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on Altria Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Altria Group

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

Further Reading

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