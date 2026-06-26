Apella Capital LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 109.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,369 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 42,173 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $222,143,000. Finally, Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,322,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted that Wall Street analysts and bullish investors still see upside in Palantir, citing its rapid revenue growth, strong recent quarterly results, and expanding role in enterprise AI adoption. Article Title

Several articles highlighted that Wall Street analysts and bullish investors still see upside in Palantir, citing its rapid revenue growth, strong recent quarterly results, and expanding role in enterprise AI adoption. Positive Sentiment: Palantir’s new partnership with Zeta Global was described as validation for its AI platform and a sign that its technology is gaining traction in enterprise marketing infrastructure. Article Title

Palantir’s new partnership with Zeta Global was described as validation for its AI platform and a sign that its technology is gaining traction in enterprise marketing infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage framed the recent selloff as a valuation reset after a huge prior run, arguing that while Palantir remains expensive, the pullback may be making the stock more attractive for long-term investors. Article Title

Some coverage framed the recent selloff as a valuation reset after a huge prior run, arguing that while Palantir remains expensive, the pullback may be making the stock more attractive for long-term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Other pieces repeated the long-term growth case, noting Palantir’s strong revenue expansion and AI-driven positioning, but these bullish arguments have not been enough to stop the decline. Article Title

Other pieces repeated the long-term growth case, noting Palantir’s strong revenue expansion and AI-driven positioning, but these bullish arguments have not been enough to stop the decline. Negative Sentiment: The main driver of the stock weakness appears to be concerns about Palantir’s stretched valuation, profit-taking in AI stocks, and a broader rotation away from software names toward AI hardware and chipmakers. Article Title

The main driver of the stock weakness appears to be concerns about Palantir’s stretched valuation, profit-taking in AI stocks, and a broader rotation away from software names toward AI hardware and chipmakers. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary from Michael Burry and repeated reports of Palantir hitting fresh 52-week lows have reinforced fears that the selloff could continue if sentiment stays weak. Article Title

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $107.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $257.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.37 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.70.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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