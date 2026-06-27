Apella Capital LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after buying an additional 5,040,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,396,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,699 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,546,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $29,607,500,000 after buying an additional 2,491,644 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,252,196,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $365.02 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $411.70 and its 200 day moving average is $363.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.66 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: OpenAI and Broadcom unveiled “Jalapeño,” a custom AI accelerator built for LLM inference, reinforcing Broadcom’s growing role in AI chip design and improving revenue visibility as deployment is expected in late 2026. Article Title

OpenAI and Broadcom unveiled “Jalapeño,” a custom AI accelerator built for LLM inference, reinforcing Broadcom’s growing role in AI chip design and improving revenue visibility as deployment is expected in late 2026. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted the Jalapeño AI accelerator as a sign that Broadcom is expanding its custom AI silicon roadmap, which could strengthen its position in high-margin AI infrastructure sales. Article Title

Additional coverage highlighted the Jalapeño AI accelerator as a sign that Broadcom is expanding its custom AI silicon roadmap, which could strengthen its position in high-margin AI infrastructure sales. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view Broadcom as a favored long-term AI chip stock, with strong buy ratings reinforcing confidence in the company’s AI and networking growth outlook. Article Title

Analysts continue to view Broadcom as a favored long-term AI chip stock, with strong buy ratings reinforcing confidence in the company’s AI and networking growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A market note suggested investors may want to “buy the chip dip” and avoid hyperscalers for now, which is supportive for semiconductor names like Broadcom but does not specifically change AVGO’s fundamentals. Article Title

A market note suggested investors may want to “buy the chip dip” and avoid hyperscalers for now, which is supportive for semiconductor names like Broadcom but does not specifically change AVGO’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Broader AI-sector selloff headlines are weighing on sentiment across major tech leaders, suggesting valuation concerns may continue to pressure Broadcom despite its strong fundamentals. Article Title

Broader AI-sector selloff headlines are weighing on sentiment across major tech leaders, suggesting valuation concerns may continue to pressure Broadcom despite its strong fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One valuation-focused article argued that Broadcom and Marvell may face a “dangerous valuation gap,” which could raise investor concern that AVGO’s premium pricing is getting stretched. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total value of $1,905,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 269,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,355.99. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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