Apella Capital LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 180.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,674 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LMT. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $619.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $503.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $528.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $567.18. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $692.00. The company has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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