Apella Capital LLC Has $3.84 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,137 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,235.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,127.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,030.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,019.65.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly announced a new Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program that could broaden access for eligible Medicare Part D patients to its weight-management drugs, including Foundayo (orforglipron) and Zepbound. That could expand the addressable market for Lilly’s obesity franchise starting July 1. Article link

Eli Lilly announced a new Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program that could broaden access for eligible Medicare Part D patients to its weight-management drugs, including Foundayo (orforglipron) and Zepbound. That could expand the addressable market for Lilly’s obesity franchise starting July 1. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Lilly’s orforglipron obesity/diabetes pill could launch in China as soon as later this year, which would open another large international market for a key growth product. Article link

Reuters reported that Lilly’s orforglipron obesity/diabetes pill could launch in China as soon as later this year, which would open another large international market for a key growth product. Positive Sentiment: Lilly completed its acquisition of Centessa Pharmaceuticals, adding orexin receptor 2 assets aimed at narcolepsy and other sleep-wake disorders, which strengthens its pipeline beyond obesity. Article link

Lilly completed its acquisition of Centessa Pharmaceuticals, adding orexin receptor 2 assets aimed at narcolepsy and other sleep-wake disorders, which strengthens its pipeline beyond obesity. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Lilly’s new research pact with Abbisko Therapeutics, a collaboration that could be worth up to $1.9 billion and further expands Lilly’s R&D pipeline. Article link

Multiple reports highlighted Lilly’s new research pact with Abbisko Therapeutics, a collaboration that could be worth up to $1.9 billion and further expands Lilly’s R&D pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces continue to frame Lilly as a top healthcare and dividend-stock name, reflecting constructive investor sentiment rather than a fresh fundamental catalyst. Article link

Several market commentary pieces continue to frame Lilly as a top healthcare and dividend-stock name, reflecting constructive investor sentiment rather than a fresh fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Health-care sector strength also helped the backdrop, with the NYSE Healthcare Index higher in late trading. Article link

Health-care sector strength also helped the backdrop, with the NYSE Healthcare Index higher in late trading. Negative Sentiment: There is some regulatory and pricing controversy around Lilly’s obesity-drug access and hospital discount policies, which could keep pressure on sentiment if it escalates. Article link

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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