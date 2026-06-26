Apella Capital LLC Purchases 5,733 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,315 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.71.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $98.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $102.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.07. The stock has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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