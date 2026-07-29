APi Group Corporation $APG Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,254 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 98,769 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of APi Group worth $31,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the company's stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in APi Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 858 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 225,539 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $10,119,934.93. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,296,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $417,147,909.57. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $297,290.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,451,000 shares of company stock worth $149,194,935. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APi Group Price Performance

NYSE:APG opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. APi Group Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock's fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 3.85%.The company's revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that APi Group Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded APi Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on shares of APi Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of APi Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.17.

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APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

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