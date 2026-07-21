Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277,414 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 82,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Apollo Global Management worth $142,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 484.1% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $118.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $153.43. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company's 50 day moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.71.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Apollo Global Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Apollo Global Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $149.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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