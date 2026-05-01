Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,803 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $21,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $7,954,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 117.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,690 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,991 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $24,542,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Get APO alerts: Sign Up

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $128.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $112.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.26. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $157.28.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio is 36.96%.

Key Apollo Global Management News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $182.00 to $152.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $149.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apollo Global Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apollo Global Management wasn't on the list.

While Apollo Global Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here