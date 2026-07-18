Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,295 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 12,312 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 484.1% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $6,355,825.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $149.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $120.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 76.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $156.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.06.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company's revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is 143.31%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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