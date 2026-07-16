Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 22,150 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 90,494 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,446 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,609 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $58,452,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,593 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at $400,302,519.36. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $137.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $149.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Global Management

More Apollo Global Management News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $121.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $157.28. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.27.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is currently 143.31%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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