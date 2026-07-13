Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Stake Lessened by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,107 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $21,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,954,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 117.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,690 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,991 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $24,542,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Apollo Global Management News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apollo is reportedly in the spotlight for multiple large transactions, including a surprise bid for easyJet and a new $3.4 billion stake purchase from Bayer, highlighting strong deal-making momentum and potential fee-generating growth. Article Title

Apollo is reportedly in the spotlight for multiple large transactions, including a surprise bid for easyJet and a new $3.4 billion stake purchase from Bayer, highlighting strong deal-making momentum and potential fee-generating growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts see Apollo as undervalued, and Barclays raised its price target to $132 while keeping an overweight rating, suggesting more upside if execution remains solid. Article Title

Analysts see Apollo as undervalued, and Barclays raised its price target to $132 while keeping an overweight rating, suggesting more upside if execution remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Apollo may break its five-year dealmaking record in 2026 reinforce the view that the firm’s origination and deployment pipeline remains strong. Article Title

Reports that Apollo may break its five-year dealmaking record in 2026 reinforce the view that the firm’s origination and deployment pipeline remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on Apollo’s warnings about a slower AI payoff and broader recession risk, which matter for markets but are not direct company-specific catalysts. Article Title

Several articles focused on Apollo’s warnings about a slower AI payoff and broader recession risk, which matter for markets but are not direct company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters reported that U.S. direct-lending activity fell in the second quarter even as private credit fundraising improved, a mixed signal for Apollo’s broader private credit business. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,302,519.36. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $120.46 on Monday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $157.28. The company has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $128.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.86.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The firm's revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is currently 143.31%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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