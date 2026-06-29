Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $17.22 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,882 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,188 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,483,870 shares of the company's stock worth $19,875,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,499,819 shares of the company's stock worth $8,356,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,970 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14,857.8% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 49,252,907 shares of the company's stock worth $7,068,777,000 after buying an additional 48,923,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,617,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,814,835,000 after buying an additional 360,936 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,090,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,031,646,000 after buying an additional 295,955 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s brand and growth efforts are getting fresh visibility, including marketing around “modern soda,” dirty-soda products, and broader consumer engagement. These trends could support beverage demand and help the company defend share in a changing soft-drink market.

PepsiCo’s brand and growth efforts are getting fresh visibility, including marketing around “modern soda,” dirty-soda products, and broader consumer engagement. These trends could support beverage demand and help the company defend share in a changing soft-drink market. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains constructive overall: Citigroup kept a Buy rating even after trimming its price target to $170, implying meaningful upside from current levels. That helps reassure investors that the stock still looks attractively valued despite recent weakness.

Analyst support remains constructive overall: Citigroup kept a Buy rating even after trimming its price target to $170, implying meaningful upside from current levels. That helps reassure investors that the stock still looks attractively valued despite recent weakness. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo continues to stand out as a diversified dividend stock, with coverage highlighting its 54-year streak of dividend growth. For income-oriented investors, that long track record can provide support ahead of earnings. Article Title

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $193.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company's 50 day moving average is $148.40 and its 200-day moving average is $152.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.11 and a 12-month high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. PepsiCo's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $166.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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