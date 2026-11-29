Appaloosa LP bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,215,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $105,851,000. CoreWeave makes up about 1.4% of Appaloosa LP's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Appaloosa LP owned 0.26% of CoreWeave at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 10,891,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,084,117,000 after buying an additional 3,897,741 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 29.6% during the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,312,948 shares of the company's stock valued at $898,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 139.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,058,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $702,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,652,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $437,870,000 after acquiring an additional 653,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 27.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,470,404 shares of the company's stock worth $302,342,000 after purchasing an additional 741,620 shares during the period.

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Recent CoreWeave Headlines

Investors following CRWV have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Banks are preparing a $4.5 billion loan secured by GPUs tied to Meta’s contract, with early indications of a 7%–7.5% yield. The financing could provide funding at a much lower rate than CoreWeave’s bonds, although it is planned and backed by specific assets and contract cash flows. CoreWeave lines up a Meta-backed loan at about 7%

Banks are preparing a $4.5 billion loan secured by GPUs tied to Meta’s contract, with early indications of a 7%–7.5% yield. The financing could provide funding at a much lower rate than CoreWeave’s bonds, although it is planned and backed by specific assets and contract cash flows. Neutral Sentiment: The proposed GPU-backed debt sale reportedly received investment-grade ratings, even though CoreWeave’s corporate credit rating is junk. This distinction may help the specific deal, but does not remove broader balance-sheet concerns. CoreWeave debt sale wins investment-grade ratings

The proposed GPU-backed debt sale reportedly received investment-grade ratings, even though CoreWeave’s corporate credit rating is junk. This distinction may help the specific deal, but does not remove broader balance-sheet concerns. Negative Sentiment: Reports of insider selling and worries about “neocloud” companies added to the pressure, highlighting investor unease even as the shares found buyers. CoreWeave gives up early gains amid neocloud worries

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRWV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $153.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC reissued a "reduce" rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.66.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CoreWeave

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 10,550 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $446,054.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 118,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,027,810.76. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 4,173 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $176,434.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 126,930 shares in the company, valued at $5,366,600.40. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 2,294,147 shares of company stock valued at $195,661,978 in the last three months. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 7.71. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.73. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $138.25.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 60.63% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. CoreWeave's quarterly revenue was up 168.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a cloud computing company that provides specialized infrastructure for artificial intelligence, machine learning and other demanding workloads. Its services include access to graphics processing units (GPUs), along with computing, storage, networking and software tools designed to help customers develop and run applications. The company was founded in 2017 and initially focused on cryptocurrency mining before shifting to cloud services. Its platform is built to support large-scale workloads, including AI model training and inference, visual effects and scientific computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report).

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