Appian Corporation $APPN Shares Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN - Free Report) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,603 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 109,682 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.40% of Appian worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 298.1% in the third quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 995,210 shares of the company's stock worth $30,424,000 after acquiring an additional 745,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,948 shares of the company's stock worth $181,462,000 after acquiring an additional 681,643 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 86.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,291,124 shares of the company's stock worth $39,470,000 after acquiring an additional 600,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 182.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,421 shares of the company's stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 524,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC increased its stake in Appian by 127.3% in the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 80,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 375,758 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Appian

In other news, CRO Mark Dorsey purchased 5,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $99,992.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 13,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,686.09. The trade was a 59.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company's stock.

Appian Trading Down 5.4%

Appian stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,158.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. Appian Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $46.06.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 0.12%.The firm had revenue of $202.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Appian has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.940-1.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.020-0.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Appian Corporation will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Appian from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Appian from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Appian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Appian from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Appian

About Appian

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

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