Appian Corporation $APPN Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN - Free Report) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,494 shares of the company's stock after selling 57,767 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Appian were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 693.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 968 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Appian by 175.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $1,236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,719,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,497,239.68. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Mark Dorsey purchased 5,227 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.51. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 13,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $267,686.09. The trade was a 59.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Appian Trading Up 4.0%

Appian stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,526.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. Appian Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $46.06.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $202.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.56 million. Appian had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The business's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Appian has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.940-1.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.020-0.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Appian Corporation will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Appian from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Appian from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Appian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Appian in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APPN

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

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