Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,734 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 86,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.39% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $10,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 295.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,375.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company's stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts: Sign Up

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $16.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.81 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Apple Hospitality REIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple Hospitality REIT

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 747,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,430,786.36. This trade represents a 0.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT NYSE: APLE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality, upscale, select-service hotels. The company's portfolio primarily consists of properties operated under premium franchise agreements with leading lodging brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. Apple Hospitality REIT is self-managed and internally advised, overseeing property management, revenue optimization and asset-level operations through its in-house team of hospitality professionals.

The company's holdings encompass over 200 hotels featuring more than 30,000 guest rooms across a diverse array of markets in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple Hospitality REIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple Hospitality REIT wasn't on the list.

While Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here