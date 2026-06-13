Apple Inc. $AAPL Holdings Lifted by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,041 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.1% of Castleark Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $105,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 6.4% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 110.9% in the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "neutral" rating and set a $276.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $291.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business's 50 day moving average price is $285.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.27. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.07 and a fifty-two week high of $317.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Apple's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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