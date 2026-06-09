Apple Inc. $AAPL Holdings Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,146,752 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 704,293 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Apple worth $14,992,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. American Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.7% in the third quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Apple Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $301.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.07 and a 12-month high of $317.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 13.06%.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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