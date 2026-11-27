Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,284 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.5% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Apple by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,662,494 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $182,897,769,000 after purchasing an additional 28,321,085 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,950,297,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $36,986,090,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $30,443,242,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Apple by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 73,082,616 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $18,547,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780,080 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $355.58 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.42 and a fifty-two week high of $360.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $114.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.40 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company's revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.04%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Timothy Cook sold 191,753 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $63,846,078.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,264,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,837,377.28. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,399 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.18, for a total value of $806,495.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $14,116,870.56. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,529 shares of company stock worth $98,272,053. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Yorkville Ives assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $347.11.

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Latest Apple News

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About Apple

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

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