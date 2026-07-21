Apple Inc. $AAPL Holdings Reduced by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,720 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.9% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $16,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of AAPL opened at $326.59 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $304.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.50. The company has a market cap of $4.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.50 and a twelve month high of $334.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $276.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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