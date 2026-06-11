Apple Inc. $AAPL Holdings Trimmed by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,871 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 11,895 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.7% of SlateStone Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $55,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $52,266,468,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $17,472,482,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 20,464.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $5,553,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $387,749,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Apple Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $291.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.97. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.07 and a twelve month high of $317.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.59.

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More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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