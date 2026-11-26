VCI Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,656 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.6% of VCI Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. VCI Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $19,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Sterling Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Thor Investment Management Inc. OH ADV raised its position in Apple by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thor Investment Management Inc. OH ADV now owns 1,912 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Evansbrook LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,102 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Forward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Forward LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,280 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.40, for a total value of $442,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $13,224,675.20. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.56, for a total transaction of $833,448.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 22,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,063.12. This trade represents a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 294,529 shares of company stock valued at $98,272,053 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $355.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.42 and a 52 week high of $360.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock's fifty day moving average is $343.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $114.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $113.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Apple's payout ratio is 12.04%.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are a few of the latest headlines about AAPL:

Positive Sentiment: Apple’s approach of adding AI features to devices customers already own may require less infrastructure spending than rivals’ data-center buildouts. One report cited fiscal 2026 free cash flow of $136 billion, up nearly 38%, supporting investment and shareholder returns. Tech Stock Sell-Off: Here’s Why Apple Has Been Immune

Apple’s approach of adding AI features to devices customers already own may require less infrastructure spending than rivals’ data-center buildouts. One report cited fiscal 2026 free cash flow of $136 billion, up nearly 38%, supporting investment and shareholder returns. Negative Sentiment: Rising memory-chip costs are a potential margin headwind, with one report citing gross-margin guidance of 45%–46%. Separate coverage also flags memory costs as a risk even as Mac and wearables demand offer some growth support. Apple faces memory cost pressure

Rising memory-chip costs are a potential margin headwind, with one report citing gross-margin guidance of 45%–46%. Separate coverage also flags memory costs as a risk even as Mac and wearables demand offer some growth support. Negative Sentiment: Market-wide concerns—including hot inflation, possible tighter Federal Reserve policy, proposed tariffs and renewed AI-related selling—are weighing on growth stocks and may limit gains for AAPL. Commentary also describes Apple’s valuation as demanding. Apple stock is trending today

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Apple from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $347.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

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