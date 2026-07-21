Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Lessened by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,698 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 27,032 shares during the period. Apple makes up 20.4% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI's holdings in Apple were worth $228,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $34,236.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,754.82. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $825,546 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $365.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.43.

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Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $326.59 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $304.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.50. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.50 and a 12-month high of $334.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Apple's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 13.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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