Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,953 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.1% of Virtue Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Virtue Capital Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $15,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,662,494 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $182,897,769,000 after buying an additional 28,321,085 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,950,297,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,986,090,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,443,242,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 73,082,616 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $18,547,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.05, for a total transaction of $480,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,831.95. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.77, for a total value of $845,942.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,889,804. This represents a 8.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 292,131 shares of company stock worth $97,438,605 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are a few of the latest headlines about AAPL:

Positive Sentiment: Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent that could handle complex tasks across apps and devices. Its installed base of more than 2.5 billion active devices could help drive adoption, though a launch may be more than a year away. Article: What Is Apple Planning With Its New Autonomous AI Agent?

Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent that could handle complex tasks across apps and devices. Its installed base of more than 2.5 billion active devices could help drive adoption, though a launch may be more than a year away. Positive Sentiment: Potential 2027 catalysts include a foldable iPhone and a paid Siri offering. The company’s reported streak of earnings beats may also help sustain investor confidence. Article: Apple Stock Has 3 Things Going for It in 2027

Potential 2027 catalysts include a foldable iPhone and a paid Siri offering. The company’s reported streak of earnings beats may also help sustain investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Apple’s shares are described as fully priced and already above Wall Street’s average target, leaving less room for disappointment. Rising memory costs could pressure margins, while estimates have faced cuts. Article: Apple Is Up This Year and Already Above Wall Street’s Target

Apple Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $354.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $243.42 and a one year high of $360.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $342.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $114.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. The firm's revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Guggenheim set a $400.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CICC Research increased their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $347.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

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