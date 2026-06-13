Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,785,315 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 5,387,316 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.5% of Macquarie Group Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Macquarie Group Ltd.'s holdings in Apple were worth $1,029,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Apple by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 403,403 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $109,674,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the period. SVRN Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,803 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,628,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 485,774 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $132,063,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $291.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.07 and a 12 month high of $317.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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