3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,645 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.0% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $27,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Prospect Hill Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $146,370,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $168,646,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $482,388,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $16,064,000. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 37,504 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $12,490,000 after buying an additional 21,676 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More Apple News

Investors following AAPL have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Apple’s share of U.S. smartphone shipments rose to 57% in the third quarter, from 50% a year earlier, as higher memory costs squeezed budget Android competitors. The gains could help Apple capture more demand, though memory costs may also affect Apple. Apple gains smartphone share

Apple’s share of U.S. smartphone shipments rose to 57% in the third quarter, from 50% a year earlier, as higher memory costs squeezed budget Android competitors. The gains could help Apple capture more demand, though memory costs may also affect Apple. Neutral Sentiment: Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent, but a possible late-2027 launch means any competitive or revenue benefit is likely not near-term. Apple’s AI agent plans

Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent, but a possible late-2027 launch means any competitive or revenue benefit is likely not near-term. Negative Sentiment: OpenAI has filed counterclaims accusing Apple of taking trade secrets and pressuring suppliers not to work with it. The allegations are unproven, but the escalating dispute creates legal and partnership uncertainty. OpenAI countersues Apple

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $358.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company's 50 day moving average price is $343.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.79. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.42 and a 52 week high of $360.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. The company had revenue of $114.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $113.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 12.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CICC Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim set a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $340.00 price target (up from $296.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $347.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO John Ternus sold 25,412 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.94, for a total value of $8,460,671.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 59,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,832,236.98. This trade represents a 29.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 46,389 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.42, for a total value of $15,467,020.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,615,190.20. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 294,529 shares of company stock worth $98,272,053 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

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