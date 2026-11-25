Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,230 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 124,490 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 7.4% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $185,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Sterling Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Thor Investment Management Inc. OH ADV boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thor Investment Management Inc. OH ADV now owns 1,912 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Evansbrook LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,102 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Forward LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Forward LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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More Apple News

Investors following AAPL have been watching these news items:

Neutral Sentiment: Mac momentum and a refreshed wearables lineup could support sales, but the outlook depends on whether wearables recover from their slowdown and supply constraints ease. Article: Can Wearables and Mac Revenues Add Fresh Momentum?

Mac momentum and a refreshed wearables lineup could support sales, but the outlook depends on whether wearables recover from their slowdown and supply constraints ease. Negative Sentiment: Apple’s shares are described as fully priced and already above Wall Street’s average target, leaving less room for disappointment. Rising memory costs could pressure margins, while estimates have faced cuts. Article: Apple Is Up This Year and Already Above Wall Street’s Target

Apple’s shares are described as fully priced and already above Wall Street’s average target, leaving less room for disappointment. Rising memory costs could pressure margins, while estimates have faced cuts. Negative Sentiment: The AI-agent opportunity remains uncertain: Apple may not launch until late 2027, and its comparatively restrained AI infrastructure investment raises questions about serving complex features at scale.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.77, for a total transaction of $845,942.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,889,804. This represents a 8.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,392 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.05, for a total value of $480,309.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,051,831.95. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,131 shares of company stock valued at $97,438,605. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $347.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $354.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.59 and a 200 day moving average of $303.98. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.42 and a fifty-two week high of $360.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. The business had revenue of $114.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $113.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Apple's payout ratio is 12.04%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

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