Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Bought by Elite Life Management LLC

Elite Life Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,109 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.6% of Elite Life Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Elite Life Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $17,472,482,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 20,464.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $5,553,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $387,749,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $307.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $281.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.39. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.07 and a 52-week high of $316.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Apple's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 13.06%.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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