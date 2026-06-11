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Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Written by MarketBeat
June 11, 2026
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Key Points

  • Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its Apple stake by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, adding 15,516 shares and bringing its total holdings to 653,536 shares worth about $177.7 million. Apple now represents roughly 6.6% of the firm’s portfolio and its second-largest holding.
  • Several insiders sold shares recently, including Ben Borders and SVP Deirdre O'Brien, with insiders selling 97,759 shares worth about $25 million over the last three months. Company insiders currently own just 0.06% of Apple stock.
  • Analysts remain generally constructive, with Apple carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $314.59. Recent commentary has focused on Apple’s WWDC AI rollout, which could support an upgrade cycle, even though some investors were disappointed by the slower-than-expected monetization timeline.
  • Interested in Apple? Here are five stocks we like better.

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,536 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.6% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Apple were worth $177,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 6.4% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 110.9% in the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 15.7% in the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 40,543 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $291.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.97. The company has a market cap of $4.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.07 and a 12-month high of $317.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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