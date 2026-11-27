First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 275,814 shares of the iPhone maker's stock, valued at approximately $91,849,000. Apple accounts for approximately 7.6% of First Nebraska Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Thor Investment Management Inc. OH ADV raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thor Investment Management Inc. OH ADV now owns 1,912 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evansbrook LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,102 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Forward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Forward LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.56, for a total transaction of $833,448.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 22,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,925,063.12. This represents a 9.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.40, for a total value of $442,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,224,675.20. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,529 shares of company stock valued at $98,272,053. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Apple from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. China Renaissance raised Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $347.11.

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Trending Headlines about Apple

Investors following AAPL have been watching these headlines:

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $355.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.42 and a fifty-two week high of $360.83. The stock's 50-day moving average is $343.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $114.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. Apple's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.04%.

About Apple

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

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