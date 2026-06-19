Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Purchased by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,087 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.2% of Hamilton Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $32,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BFI Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. WealthPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Van Diest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,609,000. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in Apple by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 469,753 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $127,707,000 after acquiring an additional 83,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claris Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,998,541. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating on Apple and kept a $380 price target , citing Apple’s pricing power, strong supply-chain position, and ability to manage rising memory costs. Article Title

Bank of America reiterated a rating on Apple and kept a , citing Apple’s pricing power, strong supply-chain position, and ability to manage rising memory costs. Positive Sentiment: President Trump said Apple will work with Intel to design and build chips in the U.S., raising hopes for a domestic supply-chain boost and stronger strategic positioning for Apple. Article Title

President Trump said Apple will work with Intel to design and build chips in the U.S., raising hopes for a domestic supply-chain boost and stronger strategic positioning for Apple. Positive Sentiment: Analysts said Apple is relatively well positioned to weather the AI-driven memory shortage because of its scale, inventory, and supplier relationships, which may help protect hardware margins. Article Title

Analysts said Apple is relatively well positioned to weather the AI-driven memory shortage because of its scale, inventory, and supplier relationships, which may help protect hardware margins. Neutral Sentiment: Apple reportedly plans to raise prices across its product lineup, which could support margins but may also weigh on consumer demand if the increases are too large. Article Title

Apple reportedly plans to raise prices across its product lineup, which could support margins but may also weigh on consumer demand if the increases are too large. Neutral Sentiment: Apple is also reportedly developing new AI wearables and a foldable iPhone for 2027, which supports the long-term product pipeline but is unlikely to affect near-term earnings. Article Title

Apple is also reportedly developing new AI wearables and a foldable iPhone for 2027, which supports the long-term product pipeline but is unlikely to affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Italy opened a Digital Markets Act probe into Apple’s cloud interoperability practices, adding another regulatory risk for the company in Europe. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $298.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.85 and a 1-year high of $317.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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