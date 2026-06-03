Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Purchased by Milestone Asset Management Group LLC

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,508 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.5% of Milestone Asset Management Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,784 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $10,000,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 276,154 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $75,075,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of Apple by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 6,174 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $315.20 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.07 and a 12-month high of $315.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $310.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor optimism is building ahead of WWDC, with Apple expected to unveil key AI features that could improve Siri and strengthen its software ecosystem. Article Title

Investor optimism is building ahead of WWDC, with Apple expected to unveil key AI features that could improve Siri and strengthen its software ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Apple’s MacBook Neo is reportedly gaining traction with new buyers, suggesting the company is still expanding its hardware appeal beyond its core customer base. Article Title

Apple’s MacBook Neo is reportedly gaining traction with new buyers, suggesting the company is still expanding its hardware appeal beyond its core customer base. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have been lifting targets on AAPL ahead of WWDC, reflecting confidence that Apple’s AI strategy and software roadmap could reaccelerate growth. Article Title

Analysts have been lifting targets on AAPL ahead of WWDC, reflecting confidence that Apple’s AI strategy and software roadmap could reaccelerate growth. Neutral Sentiment: New Apple Wallet bill-splitting and payment-request features may help deepen engagement, but the immediate stock impact is less clear because the move is incremental rather than transformative. Article Title

New Apple Wallet bill-splitting and payment-request features may help deepen engagement, but the immediate stock impact is less clear because the move is incremental rather than transformative. Neutral Sentiment: Apple is being discussed as a potentially overvalued stock after its recent rally, which could limit upside if WWDC disappoints expectations. Article Title

Apple is being discussed as a potentially overvalued stock after its recent rally, which could limit upside if WWDC disappoints expectations. Negative Sentiment: Dell and Nvidia have intensified competition in PCs and laptops, pressuring Apple’s positioning in hardware categories like the MacBook Neo. Article Title

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

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