TrinityBridge Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 97.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,272 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 213,189 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.2% of TrinityBridge Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TrinityBridge Ltd's holdings in Apple were worth $143,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 185,824 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $61,883,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $184,547,000. Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 2,384 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 18,928 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 104,563 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $34,822,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.40, for a total value of $442,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,224,675.20. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.05, for a total value of $480,309.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,831.95. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 294,529 shares of company stock valued at $98,272,053. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Phillip Securities downgraded Apple from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $340.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $347.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Trending Headlines about Apple

These are some of the AAPL headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Apple’s share of U.S. smartphone shipments rose to 57% in the third quarter, from 50% a year earlier, as higher memory costs squeezed budget Android competitors. The gains could help Apple capture more demand, though memory costs may also affect Apple. Apple gains smartphone share

Apple’s share of U.S. smartphone shipments rose to 57% in the third quarter, from 50% a year earlier, as higher memory costs squeezed budget Android competitors. The gains could help Apple capture more demand, though memory costs may also affect Apple. Neutral Sentiment: Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent, but a possible late-2027 launch means any competitive or revenue benefit is likely not near-term. Apple’s AI agent plans

Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent, but a possible late-2027 launch means any competitive or revenue benefit is likely not near-term. Negative Sentiment: OpenAI has filed counterclaims accusing Apple of taking trade secrets and pressuring suppliers not to work with it. The allegations are unproven, but the escalating dispute creates legal and partnership uncertainty. OpenAI countersues Apple

Apple Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $358.89 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $343.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.79. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.42 and a fifty-two week high of $360.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $114.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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